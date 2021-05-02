Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-61 CAV Foundational Readiness Day [Image 1 of 3]

    3-61 CAV Foundational Readiness Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Mrs. Katy McDonald, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment Senior Soldier Family Readiness Group Advisor, and 1st Lt. Zachary Scott-Grunwald, the unit's Command Family Readiness Representative, conduct sensing sessions with Soldiers to identify ways the SFRG can best serve them during Foundational Readiness Day, Feb. 5, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. Foundational Readiness Day allows Team Warhorse to dedicate time to ensure the needs of its Soldiers and Families are met. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

