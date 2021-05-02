3-61 CAV Foundational Readiness Day

Mrs. Katy McDonald, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment Senior Soldier Family Readiness Group Advisor, and 1st Lt. Zachary Scott-Grunwald, the unit's Command Family Readiness Representative, conduct sensing sessions with Soldiers to identify ways the SFRG can best serve them during Foundational Readiness Day, Feb. 5, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. Foundational Readiness Day allows Team Warhorse to dedicate time to ensure the needs of its Soldiers and Families are met. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.
|02.05.2021
|02.05.2021 16:53
|6510349
|210205-A-JZ147-001
|2736x1824
|1.38 MB
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|3
|0
