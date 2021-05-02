Senior Airman Tykemya Weatherall – Robinson, 78th Medical Group, Flight Medicine technician, processes in medical staff and other first responders receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 5, 2021 at Robins AFB, Georgia. In accordance with DoD guidance, RAFB is administering the vaccine in phases to ensure personnel at risk of being exposed daily are prioritized to receive it first, including first responders. Once these personnel are vaccinated, additional doses will become available to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 17:03 Photo ID: 6510342 VIRIN: 210205-F-UI543-0113 Resolution: 5166x3337 Size: 1002.67 KB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Robins administers COVID vaccine second doses [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.