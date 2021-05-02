Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins administers COVID vaccine second doses

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tykemya Weatherall – Robinson, 78th Medical Group, Flight Medicine technician, processes in medical staff and other first responders receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 5, 2021 at Robins AFB, Georgia. In accordance with DoD guidance, RAFB is administering the vaccine in phases to ensure personnel at risk of being exposed daily are prioritized to receive it first, including first responders. Once these personnel are vaccinated, additional doses will become available to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    TAGS

    vaccines
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Medical Group
    78 MDG
    COVID-19

