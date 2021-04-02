Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt [Image 1 of 2]

    Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 27, 2021) - Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nathan Warner, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Earle demonstrated exceptional commitment to organizational performance improvement by completing his Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Certified Master Black Belt program through Villanova University. He is the first active duty corpsman in the Navy to achieve the level of certified Master Black Belt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:31
    Photo ID: 6510175
    VIRIN: 210127-N-TJ319-1001
    Resolution: 1556x1303
    Size: 683.86 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt
    Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lean Sigma Six

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT