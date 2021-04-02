Hospital Corpsman first active duty Sailor to achieve Lean Sigma Six certified Master Black Belt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 27, 2021) - Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nathan Warner, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Earle demonstrated exceptional commitment to organizational performance improvement by completing his Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Certified Master Black Belt program through Villanova University. He is the first active duty corpsman in the Navy to achieve the level of certified Master Black Belt.

