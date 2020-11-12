SUPT class 21-03 set to graduate

Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-03 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

