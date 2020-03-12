Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Helen Babino, a medical support assistant in the Maternal Child Health Services department at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, explores the patient waiting system located at the new hospital facility, Dec. 3, 2020. WBAMC staff were afforded the opportunity to tour the new facility to become familiar with their work areas and the new campus.

    This work, WBAMC Staff explore the new facility, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

