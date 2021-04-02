Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, cuts a cake during a United Service Organizations birthday celebration in the 11 Area of Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2021. The USO is celebrating 80 years of serving military members and their families. The USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. With more than 250 locations worldwide, USO Camp Pendleton was the first facility on a Marine Corps base in the continental United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    This work, USO celebrates 80th birthday [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

