Members of DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain COVID-19 Strike Team receive the Small Team of the Year award during DLA’s virtual annual award ceremony January 28. The team managed massive end-to-end national support efforts that brought relief to overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes across the United States, and procured personal protective equipment to restock the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:19 Photo ID: 6509601 VIRIN: 210205-D-UQ796-1001 Resolution: 1367x693 Size: 154.78 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards, by Christian DeLuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.