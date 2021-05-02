Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards

    Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Christian DeLuca 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Members of DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain COVID-19 Strike Team receive the Small Team of the Year award during DLA’s virtual annual award ceremony January 28. The team managed massive end-to-end national support efforts that brought relief to overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes across the United States, and procured personal protective equipment to restock the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6509601
    VIRIN: 210205-D-UQ796-1001
    Resolution: 1367x693
    Size: 154.78 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards, by Christian DeLuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    DLA
    Troop Support
    Strike team
    Construction and Equipment
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT