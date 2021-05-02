Small team with big job recognized at DLA Annual Awards

Members of DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain COVID-19 Strike Team receive the Small Team of the Year award during DLA’s virtual annual award ceremony January 28. The team managed massive end-to-end national support efforts that brought relief to overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes across the United States, and procured personal protective equipment to restock the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile.
