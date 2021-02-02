Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers get the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    2CR Soldiers get the COVID-19 vaccine

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Craig Price, infantryman, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, shares why he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Multipurpose Center in Rose Barracks, Germany, February 2, 2021. Leaders and Soldiers across the regiment volunteered to receive the vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and community in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Army infographic by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    This work, 2CR Soldiers get the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongEurope
    AlwaysReady
    USAREURAF
    ArmyCOVID19Fight
    COVIDStopsWithMe

