CFAO, JMSDF PA Teams Meet

210205-N-GG858-1018 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 5, 2020) Sailors from the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) public affairs team meet with members of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) public affairs team during a sync meeting on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

