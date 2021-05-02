Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO, JMSDF PA Teams Meet [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO, JMSDF PA Teams Meet

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210205-N-GG858-1018 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 5, 2020) Sailors from the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) public affairs team meet with members of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) public affairs team during a sync meeting on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6509441
    VIRIN: 210205-N-GG858-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

