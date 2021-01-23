Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General of Task Force Spartan, Major General Patrick Hamilton and Chief of Staff, Colonel Michael Hunt Operate the Theater Engineer Brigade's Massive D9 Dozer. [Image 3 of 7]

    KUWAIT

    01.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 01:21
    Photo ID: 6509435
    VIRIN: 210123-A-IO915-0004
    Resolution: 1054x885
    Size: 328.03 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General of Task Force Spartan, Major General Patrick Hamilton and Chief of Staff, Colonel Michael Hunt Operate the Theater Engineer Brigade's Massive D9 Dozer. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    16th Engineer Brigade
    36th Infantry Division
    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HEADQUARTERS
    Task Force Iron Castle

