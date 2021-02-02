Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Uncertainty to Confidence: One Airman's Voyage to Success

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kembria Mims, 374th Operation Support Squadron host aviation resources manager, shares her journey to making Senior Airman Below the Zone. BTZ is a program that promotes exemplary airmen from airman first class to senior airman six months early. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)

    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    USAF
    BTZ
    374th Operations Support Squadron

