Senior Airman Kembria Mims, 374th Operation Support Squadron host aviation resources manager, shares her journey to making Senior Airman Below the Zone. BTZ is a program that promotes exemplary airmen from airman first class to senior airman six months early. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6509433 VIRIN: 210203-F-EU398-0014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 898.14 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Uncertainty to Confidence: One Airman's Voyage to Success, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.