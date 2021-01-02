CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Mr. Woo, Jong Mok, a Good Neighbor at Humphreys and President of the Songtan-Osan Community Leaders Association, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, discuss pleasantries and exchange gifts before the virtual 2020 United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Award Competition, Feb. 1. Woo was honored and presented the Good Neighbor Award – Individual (Korean) for 2020 by USAG-Humphreys commander Col. Michael F. Tremblay during the ceremony, showing the deep appreciation for the contributions that Woo has made to the Humphreys community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 00:51 Photo ID: 6509408 VIRIN: 210201-A-QF685-300 Resolution: 6801x4534 Size: 6.61 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Bonds: Humphreys Good Neighbor strengthens relations [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.