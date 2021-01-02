Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bonds: Humphreys Good Neighbor strengthens relations [Image 3 of 3]

    Building Bonds: Humphreys Good Neighbor strengthens relations

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Mr. Woo, Jong Mok, a Good Neighbor at Humphreys and President of the Songtan-Osan Community Leaders Association, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, discuss pleasantries and exchange gifts before the virtual 2020 United States Forces Korea Good Neighbor Award Competition, Feb. 1. Woo was honored and presented the Good Neighbor Award – Individual (Korean) for 2020 by USAG-Humphreys commander Col. Michael F. Tremblay during the ceremony, showing the deep appreciation for the contributions that Woo has made to the Humphreys community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    Korea
    Culture
    Good Neighbor
    People
    Community
    Humphreys

