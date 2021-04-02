Alpha Company returns from D.C. deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, receive reintegration information at the National Guard Armory at Mount Holly, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021. Alpha Company was part of the more than 500 New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen that deployed to Washington, D.C., in support of Federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

