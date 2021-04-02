Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company returns from D.C. deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    Alpha Company returns from D.C. deployment

    MOUNT HOLLY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, receive reintegration information at the National Guard Armory at Mount Holly, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021. Alpha Company was part of the more than 500 New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen that deployed to Washington, D.C., in support of Federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021
    Location: MOUNT HOLLY, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company returns from D.C. deployment [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier

    U.S. Army

    NJARNG

    COVID19NationalGuard

    CAPDC21

    PI59

