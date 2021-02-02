III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine

210202-M-IP473-1358 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) -- U.S. Marines from Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expedition Force (MEF), pilot combat rubber raiding crafts to a waiting Ohi- class guided missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) during an integration exercise near Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III MEF-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

