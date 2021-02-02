210202-M-IP473-1358 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) -- U.S. Marines from Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expedition Force (MEF), pilot combat rubber raiding crafts to a waiting Ohi- class guided missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) during an integration exercise near Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III MEF-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6509263
|VIRIN:
|210202-M-IP473-1358
|Resolution:
|4663x3109
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Ohio Conducts Joint Operations with Marine Corps Element Near Okinawa
LEAVE A COMMENT