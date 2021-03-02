Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Super Galaxy

    C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kayla Simmons, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant aircraft maintenance unit officer in charge, stands in front of C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft Feb. 3, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Airmen assigned to the 60th AMXS maintain, repair and advance Travis AFB’s fleet of C-5M aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
