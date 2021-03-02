U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kayla Simmons, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant aircraft maintenance unit officer in charge, stands in front of C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft Feb. 3, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Airmen assigned to the 60th AMXS maintain, repair and advance Travis AFB’s fleet of C-5M aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 18:23
|Photo ID:
|6509188
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-VG042-1027
|Resolution:
|5296x3525
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
