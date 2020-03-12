A Cardiac X-Ray Imaging System in the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center Cath-Lab was presented to hospital staff while touring the new facility, Dec. 3, 2020. WBAMC staff were afforded the opportunity to tour the new facility to become familiar with their work areas and the new campus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6509159 VIRIN: 201203-A-DO208-0002 Resolution: 5853x3736 Size: 2.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC Staff explore the new facility, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.