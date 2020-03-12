Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Staff explore the new facility

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    A Cardiac X-Ray Imaging System in the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center Cath-Lab was presented to hospital staff while touring the new facility, Dec. 3, 2020. WBAMC staff were afforded the opportunity to tour the new facility to become familiar with their work areas and the new campus.

    This work, WBAMC Staff explore the new facility, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

