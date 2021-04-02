1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith receives the Sergeant Major Jerome Pionk Excellence in Retention Medal, Feb. 4, 2021, at the 1st Infantry Division headquarters building. Smith received the award after being named the Secretary of the Army's career counselor of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jared Simmons)

