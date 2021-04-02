Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1ID Soldier named SECARMY reserve component career counselor of year

    1ID Soldier named SECARMY reserve component career counselor of the year

    Photo By Spc. Jared Simmons | Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen....... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT RILEY, Kan.-- A Soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division received the Sergeant Major Jerome Pionk Excellence in Retention Medal on February 4, 2021, in the Big Red One’s headquarters building.
    After being selected as the first-place winner, Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith, was named the 2021 Reserve Component, Secretary of the Army’s Career Counselor of the Year award.
    The medal, which was physically presented to SFC. Smith by Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the 1st Infantry Division’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, 1st ID’s senior-most enlisted advisor to the commander. Also, she was virtually awarded over a Microsoft Teams video chat, in which the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, and the Acting Secretary of the Army, John E. Whitley, were in attendance.
    Along with the Retention Medal, Smith also received a Meritorious Service Medal for her outstanding service as a career counselor.
    “The competition this year was fierce and showed the determination and grit of each candidate,” Whitley said. “This isn’t for a summer Soldier.”
    Competing career counselors had to pass a written test, physical fitness test, and appear before a board of five sergeants major, who would assess their knowledge and skill. Nominees were selected based on their retention success during the fiscal year 2020.
    “Today’s Career Counselor directly impacts the readiness of the all-volunteer force through the retention of quality Soldiers,” Whitley said. “Our force has a lot of opportunities outside the Army, it is a choice for Soldiers to stay.”
    In fiscal year 2020, career counselors throughout the U.S. Army retained 55,000 Soldiers within the active component, extended 1,700 Soldiers impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, transitioned 5,400 Soldiers to the reserve component, and paid 427 million dollars in retention bonuses to Soldiers in critical occupational specialties.
    Smith was interviewed by the Army News Service immediately following the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:02
    Story ID: 388402
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID Soldier named SECARMY reserve component career counselor of year, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Career Counselor of the Year
    Secretary of the Army
    Big Red One
    Retention
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SA
    SMA
    1st Infantry Division
    SECARMY
    Sergeant Major Jerome Pionk Excellence in Retention Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT