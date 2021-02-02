Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion in U.S. Capitol

    Promotion in U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, land component commander, Massachusetts National Guard and commander of Task Force Capitol Response, promotes 1st Lt. Geoffrey Smith, intelligence officer with the 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion, California Army National Guard, to his current rank during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Promotion in U.S. Capitol, by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    223rd MI BN
    Capitol Response

