Promotion in U.S. Capitol

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, land component commander, Massachusetts National Guard and commander of Task Force Capitol Response, promotes 1st Lt. Geoffrey Smith, intelligence officer with the 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion, California Army National Guard, to his current rank during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

