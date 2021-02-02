U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, right, 177th Military Police Brigade commander and deputy commander of Task Force Independence, checks in with Soldiers on shift in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6508166 VIRIN: 210202-Z-ME297-1005 Resolution: 2952x2109 Size: 1.88 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.