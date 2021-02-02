Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops [Image 2 of 5]

    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, right, 177th Military Police Brigade commander and deputy commander of Task Force Independence, checks in with Soldiers on shift in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6508166
    VIRIN: 210202-Z-ME297-1005
    Resolution: 2952x2109
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops
    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops
    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops
    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops
    Col. Chris McKinney checks on Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT