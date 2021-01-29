NSA Panama City 2021 Chief Pinning

210129-N-SC158-0112 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2021) Naval Support Activity Panama City held a Chief Pinning Ceremony, Jan. 29.
Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Ryan Holland made chief and was pinned by his wife and NSA PC Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kevin Christenson.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster)
