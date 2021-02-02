Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief Tony Whitehead visits troops

Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead speaks with Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021