    Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief Tony Whitehead visits troops [Image 2 of 3]

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief Tony Whitehead visits troops

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead speaks with Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief Tony Whitehead visits troops [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response

