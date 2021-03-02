Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Command launches Recruiting Resources Website Page

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Naomi May 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    The Marine Corps Recruiting Command National Training Team launched a new website page, “MCRC Connections,” at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. MCRC Connections was created as an “all in one resource for sharing ideas, asking questions, and helping MCRC develop at the speed of change,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Mayfield said in an email to MCRC Headquarters when he announced the page launch. “Included in Connections is the ability to share links to insightful articles, podcasts, and various other useful tools.”

