The Marine Corps Recruiting Command National Training Team launched a new website page, “MCRC Connections,” at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. MCRC Connections was created as an “all in one resource for sharing ideas, asking questions, and helping MCRC develop at the speed of change,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Mayfield said in an email to MCRC Headquarters when he announced the page launch. “Included in Connections is the ability to share links to insightful articles, podcasts, and various other useful tools.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6507135 VIRIN: 210203-M-HX988-001 Resolution: 421x667 Size: 154.35 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiting Command launches Recruiting Resources Website Page, by Cpl Naomi May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.