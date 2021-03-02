Recruiting Command launches Recruiting Resources Website Page

Photo By Cpl. Naomi May | The Marine Corps Recruiting Command National Training Team launched a new website...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Naomi May | The Marine Corps Recruiting Command National Training Team launched a new website page, “MCRC Connections,” at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. MCRC Connections was created as an “all in one resource for sharing ideas, asking questions, and helping MCRC develop at the speed of change,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Mayfield said in an email to MCRC Headquarters when he announced the page launch. “Included in Connections is the ability to share links to insightful articles, podcasts, and various other useful tools.” see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Recruiting Command National Training Team launched a new website page, “MCRC Connections,” at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021.



MCRC Connections was created as an “all in one resource for sharing ideas, asking questions, and helping MCRC develop at the speed of change,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Mayfield said in an email to MCRC Headquarters when he announced the page launch. “Included in Connections is the ability to share links to insightful articles, podcasts, and various other useful tools.”



The website’s most notable features include private, CAC-enabled links to an all-new discussion board for recruiters to share ideas and discuss how to improve recruiting practices as well as two SharePoint folders with useful documents and resources for recruiting strategies labeled “MCRC Best Practices” and “MCRC Lessons Learned.” Recruiters can view and save useful resources in the SharePoint folders and add more documents that they believe can be helpful to other recruiters.



“There are many places we currently host resources, tools, and tips; however, these are not centralized and available for all to use,” Mayfield explained in his email. “MCRC Connections will help bridge this gap.”



The page also features links to the Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System SharePoint page, training channel and training course. Additional links include all of the Marine Corps Recruiting social media pages, MCRC commercials, videos and photos, the MCRC command portal, as well as Marines.com.



“I think there are a lot of best practices, lessons learned, and [tactics, techniques and procedures] that are being utilized by our recruiters,” said Lt. Col. Jiemar Patacsil, the MCRC G-3 Training & System Integration Branch Head, who led in the creation of the page. “I believe that the recruiting practice of sharing, searching and utilizing these good ideas and TTPs across the enterprise will drastically improve because of MCRC Connections.”



“MCRC Connections is meant to be a tool for you and your teams,” Major Gen. Jason Bohm, the Commanding General of MCRC, said in response to Mayfield’s email. “It will only thrive and survive by the MCRC Enterprise's taking ownership and developing it into what we want it to be. The options are only limited by our own imagination.”



The website page can be found on Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s website under the “Resources” tab or by visiting the following link: https://www.mcrc.marines.mil/Resources/MCRC-Connections/