    2021 01 29 CSMs observe 1st 100 yards at Sand Hill [Image 4 of 4]

    2021 01 29 CSMs observe 1st 100 yards at Sand Hill

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Command Sgts. Maj. Todd Sims and T.J. Holland, the senior enlisted Soldier for Forces Command and 18th Airborne Corps, respectively, visited Sand Hill, the home of Infantry one-station unit training, to see the First 100 Yards, Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence photographer)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 09:49
    Photo ID: 6506625
    VIRIN: 210129-A-YH902-6904
    Resolution: 7409x4939
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 01 29 CSMs observe 1st 100 yards at Sand Hill [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORT BENNING
    18th Airborne Corps
    Forces Command
    MCoE
    First 100 Yards

