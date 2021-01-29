FORT BENNING, Ga. – Command Sgts. Maj. Todd Sims and T.J. Holland, the senior enlisted Soldier for Forces Command and 18th Airborne Corps, respectively, visited Sand Hill, the home of Infantry one-station unit training, to see the First 100 Yards, Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence photographer)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6506625
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-YH902-6904
|Resolution:
|7409x4939
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 01 29 CSMs observe 1st 100 yards at Sand Hill [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
