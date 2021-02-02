Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLWACH celebrates 120th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps [Image 2 of 2]

    GLWACH celebrates 120th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Chad Ashe 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Col. David Hernandez, deputy commander for nursing, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, cuts a cake with U.S. Army nurse, 1st Lt. Victoria Aladeokin, during a celebration Feb. 2 marking the 120th anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Hernandez entered the Army Nurse Corps in 1996 after serving over eight years enlisted. He told the group of nurses, “There has to be a caring effect that is delivered in a way relatable to the person in front of you. By having that, you’ve established the greatest foundation as a nurse.” Hernandez added that it takes courage for this profession. “Knowing that you have a team around you to support you, facing those elements in front of you, you become stronger as a leader and a better example for others.”

    This work, GLWACH celebrates 120th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    MEDCOM
    Regional Health Command – Central
    GLWACH

