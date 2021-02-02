FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Col. David Hernandez, deputy commander for nursing, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, cuts a cake with U.S. Army nurse, 1st Lt. Victoria Aladeokin, during a celebration Feb. 2 marking the 120th anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Hernandez entered the Army Nurse Corps in 1996 after serving over eight years enlisted. He told the group of nurses, “There has to be a caring effect that is delivered in a way relatable to the person in front of you. By having that, you’ve established the greatest foundation as a nurse.” Hernandez added that it takes courage for this profession. “Knowing that you have a team around you to support you, facing those elements in front of you, you become stronger as a leader and a better example for others.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 08:47 Photo ID: 6506556 VIRIN: 210202-A-SU133-002 Resolution: 3687x2456 Size: 1.07 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GLWACH celebrates 120th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.