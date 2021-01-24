Marines aboard USS America load onto a CH-53

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load onto a CH-53E Superstallion with Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23, 2021. The Marines inserted onto a simulated enemy ship and gained control of it later that day. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

