    Marines aboard USS America load onto a CH-53

    Marines aboard USS America load onto a CH-53

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load onto a CH-53E Superstallion with Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23, 2021. The Marines inserted onto a simulated enemy ship and gained control of it later that day. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 01:55
    Photo ID: 6506375
    VIRIN: 210124-M-YS392-1035
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines aboard USS America load onto a CH-53 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

