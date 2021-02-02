Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks

Maj. General William Graham, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits the Soo Locks on February 2, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The first day of the visit consisted of briefings and a site overview of the dewatered Poe Lock. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie D. Fox)

