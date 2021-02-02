Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks [Image 5 of 5]

    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Maj. General William Graham, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits the Soo Locks on February 2, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The first day of the visit consisted of briefings and a site overview of the dewatered Poe Lock. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie D. Fox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6506172
    VIRIN: 210202-A-WR196-075
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks
    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks
    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks
    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks
    Deputy Commanding General visits the Soo Locks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Detroit District
    Soo Locks
    Winter Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT