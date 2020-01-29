Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company

Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, commander of the 915th Cyberspace Warfare Battalion (right), and Capt. James Conway, the newly appointed commander of the battalion’s Bravo Company, unfurl the company’s guidon at the ceremony activating the unit, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 29, 2021. The ceremony was modified for the current operational environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to honor military traditions. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

