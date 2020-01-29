Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company

    Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, commander of the 915th Cyberspace Warfare Battalion (right), and Capt. James Conway, the newly appointed commander of the battalion’s Bravo Company, unfurl the company’s guidon at the ceremony activating the unit, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 29, 2021. The ceremony was modified for the current operational environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to honor military traditions. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:59
    Photo ID: 6505734
    VIRIN: 200129-A-BA859-001
    Resolution: 1430x947
    Size: 393.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company, by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    information
    cyberspace
    Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT