Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The 915th Cyberspace Warfare Battalion conducted a ceremony here Jan. 29, 2021 to formally activate its Bravo Company.



The activation is the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) battalion’s latest step in its commitment to building the Army’s information advantage capabilities, a process that began with the launch of the 915th under the command and administrative authority of ARCYBER’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade in 2018. Since then, the battalion has grown to more than 100 Soldiers and activated three companies and two Expeditionary Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Teams, or ECTs.



The ECTs are designed to provide CEMA -- integrated cyberspace, electronic warfare, network, spectrum management, intelligence and information operations support and effects -- to tactical commanders during training events and real-world operations.



Lt. Col Matthew Davis, commander of the 915th, called the activation of B Co. “an exciting and rewarding time” upon which the unit can build its capabilities.



“Once you have the blueprint, the blueprint lets you build capacity,” Davis said. “So Bravo Company’s most important job for the foreseeable future is to develop and train their first team so they can get that one off the ground.”



As the company continues to develop its potential, its Soldiers will be taking on a large share of ARCYBER’s CEMA Support to Corps and Below requirements, multiplying the battalion’s operational prowess and building support to Army and joint maneuver commanders in the information environment.



Capt. James Conway, the newly appointed commanding officer of B Co., said the company is ready to move forward and build, train, and validate its members to conduct operations and missions.



“It’s a huge leap forward, and a good stepping stone for expeditionary cyber and expeditionary CEMA … to provide units at different echelons with capabilities that they may not have had before; to bring a different perspective to help them engage and win against the enemy,” he said.



------------



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at https://www.arcyber.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:59 Story ID: 388197 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyberspace battalion continues growth with activation of new company, by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.