14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 14th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, stands in front of the 14th LRS building on Jan. 27, 2021, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 14th LRS provides effective logistics support for the 14th Flying Training Wing's flying training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

