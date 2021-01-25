Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award

    14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 14th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, stands in front of the 14th LRS building on Jan. 27, 2021, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 14th LRS provides effective logistics support for the 14th Flying Training Wing's flying training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6505601
    VIRIN: 210125-F-VV067-1100
    Resolution: 591x738
    Size: 173.34 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award, by A1C Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Award

    Field Grade Officer

    TAGS

    Award
    Field Grade Officer
    14th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT