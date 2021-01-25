14th LRS commander recognized; brings home award

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 14th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, was awarded with the Air Education and Training Command’s Outstanding Logistics Readiness Field Grade Officer of the Year award for 2020, on January 25, 2021.



The award was given to Kennedy for exceeding expectations during his time as the Detachment 6 LRS commander at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar and as the 14th LRS commander at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.



Kennedy said he was grateful for winning the award, but it was not accomplished alone. He would much rather his team get highlighted than himself, he said.



“It’s the people…,” Kennedy said. “I had an amazing crew of senior noncommissioned officers and officers that did most of the work, I was just there to enable it. Like I was doing in Al Udeid, I’m trying to do here, which is to help facilitate my team…, who do an amazing job.”



While deployed, Kennedy led a small team of 21 Airmen, with 15 different specialty codes over the course of his tour. He also managed the Air Force’s largest munitions account of over $2.8 billion.



After deploying, Kennedy arrived to Columbus AFB in June of 2020. While at Columbus AFB in 2020, he managed and oversaw the completion of over 900 work orders and 3,700 repairs. The feat surpassed the Air Forces goal by 80% and the 14th LRS’s goal by 90%.



Ms. Jenny Christian, 14th LRS deputy commander, has worked directly under Kennedy.



Christian says what makes Kennedy deserving of the award, is his passion about making a difference in the squadron and his innovative thinking.



“Col. Kennedy is a ‘behind the scenes’ kind of guy,” she said. “He doesn’t like the limelight at all and would much rather thrust those of us around him into the spotlight than have it shine on him. He’s the kind of guy that would do anything for his troops, he’s willing to take risks and make tough decisions.”



Christian thinks Kennedy is able to exceed the Air Force’s expectations because of how he takes care of the people under him.



“Col. Kennedy believes if you take care of the troops, they will take care of the mission,” she said. “That has been proven through the success of his last command and he has continued that drive towards mission success in his current command. It’s truly a pleasure to get to work with him every day.”

