210127-N-N3764-002

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) remove chocks and chains to launch an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 during flight operations, Jan. 27, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

