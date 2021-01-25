4FW, ACC, Flightline, SJAFB, F-15

An Airman prepares the aircrew members to take off in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2021. The aircraft uses two crew members, a pilot and a weapon systems officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6505113
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-XN600-1079
|Resolution:
|5637x3720
|Size:
|16.31 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
