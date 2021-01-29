Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210129-N-UM706-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Sailors prepare to be pinned as Chief Petty Officers aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). From right to left: Chief Engineman Lorenzo Awa, from Atlanta; Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Casao, from Murrieta, Calif.; Chief Culinary Specialist Desmond Moore, from Bennettsville, S.C.; Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Miranda, from Manila, Philippines. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    This work, Ashland Chief Pinning [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

