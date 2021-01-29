Ashland Chief Pinning

210129-N-UM706-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Sailors prepare to be pinned as Chief Petty Officers aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). From right to left: Chief Engineman Lorenzo Awa, from Atlanta; Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Casao, from Murrieta, Calif.; Chief Culinary Specialist Desmond Moore, from Bennettsville, S.C.; Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Miranda, from Manila, Philippines. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

