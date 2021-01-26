Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite 

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2021) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Jan. 26, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6504890
    VIRIN: 210126-N-SS350-1033
    Resolution: 2612x1866
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    USS John Finn
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35
    DDG 113
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

