    Lock Model [Image 2 of 2]

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Photo by Emily Schaefer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The park at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan features two original 3-D models dating back to 1893 and 1912, showing locks built on the facility over 100 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6504689
    VIRIN: 210119-A-TH030-001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lock Model [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    USACE
    Detroit District
    Sault Ste. Marie
    Soo Locks

