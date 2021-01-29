COVID-19 Vaccinations at JBSA Lackland AFB

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AFB – (Jan. 29, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Allen Cordova, of Durango, Colo., an officer production recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio receives the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Air Force Capt. Sarah Gilbert, a registered nurse, assigned to the Same Day Surgery Unit at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. “My wife has cancer,” said Cordova. “I wanted to be vaccinated to reduce the risk of infecting her with COVID.” The Defense Department COVID-19 vaccine plan implements a standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering any COVID-19 vaccine through a phased approach to vaccinate active component, reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DOD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DOD. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

