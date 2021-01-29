210129-N-WQ732-3036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2021) – Lt. j.g. Andrew Hein from Mamassa, Virginia, conducts pre-flight safety checks on an HM-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), Jan. 29, 2021. Monterey is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:53 Photo ID: 6504635 VIRIN: 210129-N-WQ732-3036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts C2X [Image 2 of 2], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.