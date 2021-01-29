U.S. Air Force Maj. Ken Kaczmarek, C-21 instructor pilot, performs his preflight checklist at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021. The C-21 Cougar is an instrument of diplomacy, used to transport general officers and other distinguished individuals to locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:35 Photo ID: 6504614 VIRIN: 210126-F-VA182-1006 Resolution: 5693x3795 Size: 9.07 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.