U.S. Air Force Maj. Ken Kaczmarek, C-21 instructor pilot, performs his preflight checklist at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021. The C-21 Cougar is an instrument of diplomacy, used to transport general officers and other distinguished individuals to locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6504614
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-VA182-1006
|Resolution:
|5693x3795
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT