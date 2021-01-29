Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change [Image 1 of 2]

    C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ken Kaczmarek, C-21 instructor pilot, performs his preflight checklist at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021. The C-21 Cougar is an instrument of diplomacy, used to transport general officers and other distinguished individuals to locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6504614
    VIRIN: 210126-F-VA182-1006
    Resolution: 5693x3795
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change
    C-21 schoolhouse gets a 'flood' of change

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-21
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    AimHigh
    KnowYourMil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT