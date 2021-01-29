Brig. Gen. Clair Gill Honored on Last Day at Division

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-320th FAR, 2 BCT, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT), 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) perform a 13-round salute with M119 Howitzers, Jan. 29, at Fort Campbell, Ky, January 29, 2021.



The salute was part of the Honor Eagle Ceremony, where Maj. Gen. Brian Winski deferred honors to bid farewell to Col. John Cogbill, the Deputy Commander for Operations, for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



“This is Colonel Cogbill's last day in the division, so it’s a huge privilege to be able to provide a salute from our Howitzers,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Tabak, the platoon leader for Alpha Battery.

Date Taken: 01.29.2021
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US