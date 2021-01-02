Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Trice Denny 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210201-N-QE668-0031 KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) Navy Security Forces apprehend an actor portraying an active shooter during a training exercise onboard Naval Air Station Key West during Exercise Citadel Shield. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Trice Denny)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6504463
    VIRIN: 210201-N-QE668-031
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Trice Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021
    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021
    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021
    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021
    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021
    Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    NAS Key West
    Naval Air Station Key West
    CS-SC
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain
    NASKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT