    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Dover [Image 5 of 5]

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Marshall Rumsley, 436th Medical Support Squadron medical logistics flight chief, takes photos of serial numbers on the COVID-19 vaccine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2020. This is the first batch of vaccines to arrive at Dover AFB and will be distributed in a three-phase process starting with healthcare providers, healthcare support workers, emergency responders and safety personnel. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of the coronavirus disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:08
    Photo ID: 6504408
    VIRIN: 210113-F-MO780-1051
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Dover [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Dover
    436th Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

