Master Sgt. Marshall Rumsley, 436th Medical Support Squadron medical logistics flight chief, takes photos of serial numbers on the COVID-19 vaccine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2020. This is the first batch of vaccines to arrive at Dover AFB and will be distributed in a three-phase process starting with healthcare providers, healthcare support workers, emergency responders and safety personnel. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of the coronavirus disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:08 Photo ID: 6504408 VIRIN: 210113-F-MO780-1051 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 700.54 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Dover [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.