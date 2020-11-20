Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Behavioral Health interns honor fallen colleagues [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center Psychology and Social Work interns and residents participate in a pre-dawn 2 mile memorial road march on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Nov. 20, 2020. The Soldiers partnered with their counterparts from Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to honor 13 Soldiers who were killed in action during wartime operations. (courtesy photo)

    This work, BAMC Behavioral Health interns honor fallen colleagues [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

