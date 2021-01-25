Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prest takes test [Image 2 of 4]

    Prest takes test

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIÈVRES, Belgium -- Pfc. Joseph Prest, the religious affairs specialist at JFC Brunssum, the Netherlands, whose hometown is Carbondale, Illinois, prepares for a written portion of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Best Warrior Competition. After a week competing against their garrison peers, two U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers from Army Prepositioned Stock Site (APS-2) Dülmen in Germany earned the titles of Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year during the garrison’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 28. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:01
    Photo ID: 6503755
    VIRIN: 210125-A-WZ351-402
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prest takes test [Image 4 of 4], by Christophe Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mayfield in medical lane
    Prest takes test
    Singletary, written portion
    Smith takes the written portion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    D&uuml;lmen MPs win during USAG Benelux Best Warrior

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usag benelux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT