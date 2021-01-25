Prest takes test

CHIÈVRES, Belgium -- Pfc. Joseph Prest, the religious affairs specialist at JFC Brunssum, the Netherlands, whose hometown is Carbondale, Illinois, prepares for a written portion of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Best Warrior Competition. After a week competing against their garrison peers, two U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers from Army Prepositioned Stock Site (APS-2) Dülmen in Germany earned the titles of Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year during the garrison’s Best Warrior Competition Jan. 28. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

