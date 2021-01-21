Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army dentist trains his Soldiers on CAD/CAM technology

    GERMANY

    01.21.2021

    Regional Health Command Europe

    When it comes to ensuring the readiness and training of Soldiers, no one is more committed than Capt. (Dr.) Dustin Davis, a general dentist assigned to the Vilseck Army Dental Clinic. In an effort to increase the clinic’s capability to improve Soldier readiness, Davis recently began training his enlisted dental assistants on the latest in digital dentistry technology.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:37
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

