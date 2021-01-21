When it comes to ensuring the readiness and training of Soldiers, no one is more committed than Capt. (Dr.) Dustin Davis, a general dentist assigned to the Vilseck Army Dental Clinic. In an effort to increase the clinic’s capability to improve Soldier readiness, Davis recently began training his enlisted dental assistants on the latest in digital dentistry technology.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:37 Photo ID: 6503673 VIRIN: 210121-A-YV790-629 Resolution: 1937x2582 Size: 740.96 KB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army dentist trains his Soldiers on CAD/CAM technology, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.