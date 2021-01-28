MFLC talks to Soldiers at Behavioral Health Fair

Juanita Meadley, the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade’s Military and Family Life Counselor, told groups at her station that the MFLC program is able to provide non-medical, solution-focused counseling for issues such as anger management, communication, relocation adjustment, and separation during the brigade’s Behavioral Health Fair at Zoeckler Gym on USAG Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6503275
|VIRIN:
|012821-A-WZ128-1007
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
