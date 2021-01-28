Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFLC talks to Soldiers at Behavioral Health Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    MFLC talks to Soldiers at Behavioral Health Fair

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Juanita Meadley, the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade’s Military and Family Life Counselor, told groups at her station that the MFLC program is able to provide non-medical, solution-focused counseling for issues such as anger management, communication, relocation adjustment, and separation during the brigade’s Behavioral Health Fair at Zoeckler Gym on USAG Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2021.

