Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC3/82DRE

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division wait to install Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) prior rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La, January 28, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6503251
    VIRIN: 210128-A-QM437-008
    Resolution: 3850x2981
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC3/82DRE, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd airborne division
    joint readiness training center
    all the way

