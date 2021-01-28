JRTC3/82DRE

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division wait to install Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) prior rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La, January 28, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020.

