    AFMES breaks ground for $3.4M warehouse addition, alteration [Image 7 of 7]

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. David Park, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District commander, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony held for a new warehouse addition and alteration to the existing Armed Forces Medical Examiner System building at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2021. USACE, Philadelphia District, is the design and construction agent for this project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMES breaks ground for $3.4M warehouse addition, alteration [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Dover AFB
    Warehouse
    Groundbreaking
    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System
    Defense Health Agency

