A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Company B, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Kankakee, Ill., sits on the flight line during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan 26, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6502634 VIRIN: 210128-Z-GS745-0110 Resolution: 7406x3240 Size: 8.41 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter Strike 21 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.